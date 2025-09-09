Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
How proper planning can save you money in the long run

How can proper planning can save you money in the long run? What is a reverse mortgage? What are the grounds for contesting a will? On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Barbara McGinnis, Attorney from Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law &amp; Estate Planning to talk about the importance of having a life care plan in place before there is a crisis. Visit https://www.tn-elderlaw.com/ or call 615-824-2571 for more information. Contact the GNRC Center for Aging and Disability by calling 615-255-1010 or visit https://www.gnrc.org/163/Aging-and-Disability-Services for some free resources. This program is paid for by Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law &amp; Estate Planning.
