How the DA’s office looks into claims of innocence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wrongful convictions, while rare, occur. Sometimes, they occur because of inaccurate or evolving science, new evidence that was not available at the time of prosecution, various forms of bias, human error and a myriad of other reasons that may also include misconduct.

The result can mean imprisoning innocent people for years while allowing guilty parties to go free, preventing justice for victims and further endangering our community.

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres sits down with the Director of Nashville's Conviction Review Unit, Sunny Eaton, to talk about how the District Attorney's Office in Nashville investigates claims of innocence.

CLICK HERE for more information about the Conviction Review Unit.