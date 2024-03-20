Watch Now
How to check your doctor's disciplinary record

How do you find out if any disciplinary action has been taken against your doctor? Have you been injured by a doctor or hospital? How long do you have to report and injury from a hospital or doctor? On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Clint Kelly, a board certified medical malpractice attorney from The Kelly Firm, to discuss medical malpractice. This show is paid for by The Kelly Firm.
Posted at 10:42 AM, Mar 20, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How do you find out if any disciplinary action has been taken against your doctor? Have you been injured by a doctor or hospital? How long do you have to report an injury from a hospital or doctor?

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Clint Kelly, a board certified medical malpractice attorney from The Kelly Firm, to discuss medical malpractice.

Call 615-800-0000 or click here for more information.

Click here to visit the website to check your doctor's disciplinary status in Tennessee.

This show is paid for by The Kelly Firm.

