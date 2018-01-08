How to Live Healthy in The New Year

10:50 AM, Jan 8, 2018

Do you want to live healthier? What does healthier means? On this edition of MorningLine, we are joined by Health Coach, Holly Ladd to talk about ways to live a healthier lifestyle that can start today and with simple and easy changes.

Do you want to live healthier? What does healthier means? On this edition of MorningLine, we are joined by Health Coach, Holly Ladd to talk about ways to live a healthier lifestyle that can start today and with simple and easy changes.

Do you want to live healthier? What does healthier means? On this edition of MorningLine, we are joined by Health Coach, Holly Ladd to talk about ways to live a healthier lifestyle that can start today and with simple and easy changes.

Do you want to live healthier? What does healthier means? On this edition of MorningLine, we are joined by Health Coach, Holly Ladd to talk about ways to live a healthier lifestyle that can start today and with simple and easy changes.

Do you want to live healthier? What does healthier means? On this edition of MorningLine, we are joined by Health Coach Holly Ladd, to talk about ways to live a healthier lifestyle that can start today and with simple and easy changes.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video