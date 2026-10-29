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How to Protect Yourself from Scammers in the Digital Age

As part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, MorningLine welcomed Ken Mayer, Assistant Professor in the Lipscomb School of Computing, to discuss the growing threats facing consumers both online and over the phone.
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How can you protect yourself from today's scammers?

On this episode of MorningLine, Ken Mayer, D.Sc., MBA, Assistant Professor in the Lipscomb School of Computing, discussed the latest tactics being used by criminals to steal information and money from unsuspecting victims.

From robocalls, phishing emails, and fake text messages to AI-generated voice cloning and deepfake videos, Mayer explained how these scams work and what warning signs consumers should watch for. The conversation also covered election misinformation and simple cybersecurity habits that can help people stay safer online in an increasingly digital world.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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