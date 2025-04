NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Did you know that you have the power to fix your city in the palm of your hands?

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by the Vice Mayor and President of Nashville Metro Council, Angie Henderson, to discuss hubNashville, the city's beautification efforts and what's on tonight's Metro council agenda.

Visit hub.nashville.gov to report non-emergency issues directly to the Metro departments that fix them.