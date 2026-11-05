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How Will a Smaller Metro Council Affect Nashville?

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres sat down with Angie Henderson, Nashville's Vice Mayor and Metro Council President, to discuss what the ruling means for residents and how representation could change.
MorningLine: How Will a Smaller Metro Council Affect Nashville?
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Supreme Court's recent decision to require Nashville's Metro Council to shrink from 40 members to 20 is expected to bring significant changes to local government and representation across Davidson County.

On this edition of MorningLine, host Nick Beres spoke with Angie Henderson, Vice Mayor and President of the Metropolitan Council, about the court's ruling, what happens next, and how the transition process could unfold.

The conversation also covered the process of naming Nashville's next Sheriff.

For more information or to contact your Council Member, visit Nashville.gov/Council

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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