Human Trafficking in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What if I told you that human trafficking occurs in EVERY CITY, EVERY COUNTY and EVERY ZIP CODE in Middle Tennessee?

Today on MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Kelli Cary, CEO, & Leah Moyer, COO, of AncoraTN, formerly End Slavery Tennessee, to discuss the realities of human trafficking and what they are doing to combat it.

Need help? Contact the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline:

Call 1-855-5586484 or text "BeFree" to 233733

Click here to sign up for the July 31 Webinar on The Realities of Child Trafficking in Tennessee.

