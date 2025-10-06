Hunger in Nashville Report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Social Services researchers have identified how prevalent and persistent hunger is for some Nashville residents. What factors contribute to hunger in Nashville?

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Researchers from Metro Social Services, Abdelghani Barre and Dr. Garret Harper to discuss Hunger in Nashville.

Here is a link to the full report: https://www.nashville.gov/sites/default/files/2025-09/Social-Services-Hunger-in-Nashville-North-Nashville-Report-250918.pdf?ct=1758205430

Link for more information about Metro Social Services: https://www.nashville.gov/departments/social-services