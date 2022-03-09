Importance of Black History Month: MorningLine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we celebrate Black History Month, we must understand the history behind it, and why it is so important. Professor Adonijah Bakari with MTSU joins us to have an interesting conversation about Black History month, why it is celebrated in February, and what it means to the Black community. We also talk about where we are and where we should be when it comes to racial equity and equality. Be sure to watch to learn more.

