Importance of Keeping Public Courts Public

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Was Judge Cheryl Blackburn's staff trying to hide her mental incompetence from the public by sealing court documents?

Two years ago the Nashville Banner filed suit to unseal sworn court documents from Judge Blackburn's court and won. What did these documents reveal? What does it mean for our public court system?

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres welcomes Steve Cavendish, President & Editor of the Nashville Banner as well as Mikeie Honda Reiland, Courts Reporter for the Nashville Banner, to discuss why this court case matters to you.

Visit Nashville Banner's website for more.