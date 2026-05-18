NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — May is National Nurses Month and nurses are a crucial part of our healthcare landscape.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres welcomes Dr. Ruth Corey, Director of Nursing & Professor at Trevecca Nazarene University, to discuss the importance of nurses and the role they play in patient care.

Dr. Corey has not only served as a nurse, but has seen nursing from many angles and perspectives, and currently oversees comprehensive training and education for nurses at Trevecca Nazarene University and gives us details about their nursing program.

For more information about Trevecca Nazarene University and their nursing program, visit https://www.trevecca.edu/academics/program/nursing

For more general information about Trevecca Nazarene University, visit https://www.trevecca.edu/