Improving Financial Security for Seniors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — AgeWell's RESET Program is a collaborative network connecting Nashville residents aged 50+ to free, personalized assistance to improve financial security.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by Sharie Loik, RESET Program Manager, and Erin Akery, Senior Manager of the Financial Empowerment Center at the Untied Way of Greater Nashville, to discuss RESET, their partnership and how the program works.

Call the Helpline at 615-353-4235 to get expert help in applying for the benefits indicated on the BenefitsCheckUp® results or email RESET@agewelltn.org.

You can also visit https://agewelltn.org/reset for more information.