NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We've seen the highest rate of inflation since the eighties without signs of slowing down. What does that mean for us, and how will that impact our economy? On today's MorningLine, we discuss these questions with Dr. Richard Tarpey, Assistant Professor at the Department of Management at MTSU. We also talk about supply chain and the great resignation. Be sure to watch to learn more.
Inflation & Economic Outlook for 2022: MorningLine
Dr. Richard Tarpey Joins Nick Beres
Posted at 10:03 AM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 11:03:09-05
