Intimate Partner Violence/Domestic Abuse: MorningLine

Help & Resources Available to You and Your Family
Intimate partner violence or domestic violence continues to be a prevalent problem in Tennessee. On today's MorningLine we talk about help and resources with Lisa Hallum, clinical social worker at VA TN Valley Healthcare Systems. Be sure to watch to learn more.
Posted at 10:24 AM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 11:24:17-05

*National Domestic Violence Hotline-1-800-799-7233/www.thehotline.org
*National Sexual Assault Hotline- 1-800-656-4673
*Tennessee Valley VA Healthcare System-Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) -Can be accessed via any healthcare or mental health provider at the VA for a referral to IPVAP. Social Work Services at the VA may be contacted to access IPVAP social workers at 615-867-6000. Lisa Hallum's office: 615-225-3628
*Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Center: 615-896-2012 
Sexual Assault Hotline-615-494-9262 
*Sexual Assault Center- Nashville  Hotline-1-866-811-7473
*Family Safety Center- 615-880-1100 (Provide assistance with Orders of Protection, housing/shelters, counseling, safety planning
*YWCA Domestic Violence Hotline- 1-800-334-4628 (Provides shelters, crisis intervention, counseling and case management)
VA Family Recovery Center Support And Family Education (SAFE) group- For family members of Veterans who experience emotional/mental health problems to get support and education-Contact Landra Orr, LCSW at 615-225-6335.

