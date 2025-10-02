Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Is old-school financial advice holding you back?

Did you grow up hearing money mantras like: don't use credit cards or debt is always bad? Some of that advice doesn't apply in our current economic environment. On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by CEO and President of Ascend Federal Credit Union, Matt Jernigan, to discuss old financial advice that may be holding you back. Visit https://ascend.org/ for more information about Ascend Federal Credit Union or follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AscendFCU.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Did you grow up hearing money mantras like: don't use credit cards or debt is always bad? Some of that advice doesn't apply in our current economic environment.

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by CEO and President of Ascend Federal Credit Union, Matt Jernigan, to discuss old financial advice that may be holding you back.

Visit https://ascend.org/ for more information about Ascend Federal Credit Union or CLICK HERE to follow them on Facebook.

Ascend offers FREE investment seminars on Social Security and Investment Basics. CLICK HERE for details.

