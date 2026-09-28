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Is Tennessee feeling the effects of climate change?

On this episode of MorningLIne, host Nick Beres welcomes Dodd Galbreath, Director of Graduate Programs and Associate Professor of Sustainability for the Institute for Sustainable Practice at the College of Leadership and Public Service at Lipscomb University to discuss climate change.
MorningLIne: Is Tennessee feeling the effects of climate change? pt1
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MorningLIne: Is Tennessee feeling the effects of climate change? pt3
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 2026 has been the hottest year on record. Is the planet getting hotter? Why are we seeing record high temps?

On this episode of MorningLIne, host Nick Beres welcomes Dodd Galbreath, Director of Graduate Programs and Associate Professor of Sustainability for the Institute for Sustainable Practice at the College of Leadership and Public Service at Lipscomb University to discuss climate change.

Visit https://lipscomb.edu/sustainability for more about Lipscomb's Institute for Sustainable Practice.

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Watch the Nashville Predators on The Spot Nashville 28!

Watch the Nashville Predators on The Spot Nashville 28!