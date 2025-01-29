Watch Now
Is your immigration status checked when booked in Nashville jails?

On this episode of MorningLIne, host Nick Beres is joined by Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall to discuss how your immigration status is checked when you are booked into jail in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall to discuss how your immigration status is checked when you are booked into jail in Nashville.

