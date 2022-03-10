NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is facing various issues being looked at by Metro Council. On today's MorningLine, we talk to Council Member Bob Mendes about some those issues, including the possibility of a new football stadium, homeless population, license plate readers, and much more. Be sure to watch.
Issues With Metro Council- MorningLine
Bob Mendes / Council Member At Large
Posted at 10:56 AM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 11:56:12-05
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is facing various issues being looked at by Metro Council. On today's MorningLine, we talk to Council Member Bob Mendes about some those issues, including the possibility of a new football stadium, homeless population, license plate readers, and much more. Be sure to watch.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.