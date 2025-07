What are the issues surrounding private prisons in Tennessee?

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres sits down with Tim Leeper, Founder of Kylan's Light, a non-profit organization advocating to change Tennessee's prison system.

Kylan's Light came about after Tim Leeper’s son, Kylan Leeper, died in October of 2023 while incarcerated in Tennessee’s largest prison, Trousdale Turner Correctional Facility.

Visit https://kylanslight.org/ for more information.