NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's MorningLine, we talk about the fascinating James Webb Space Telescope, how it compares to the Hubble Telescope, and what new information we can obtain from this technology. Billy Teets, Director of the Vanderbilt Dyer Observatory, joins us to answer these questions, and show us some of the incredible images we've gotten so far. Be sure to watch!
James Webb Space Telescope: MorningLine
Billy Teets-Director, Vanderbilt Dyer Observatory
Posted at 8:34 AM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 09:35:12-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's MorningLine, we talk about the fascinating James Webb Space Telescope, how it compares to the Hubble Telescope, and what new information we can obtain from this technology. Billy Teets, Director of the Vanderbilt Dyer Observatory, joins us to answer these questions, and show us some of the incredible images we've gotten so far. Be sure to watch!
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.