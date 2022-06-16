NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The January 6 hearings have begun. On today's MorningLine, we are joined by Dr. John Vile to recap what we learned on the first hearing, and what's to come. Be sure to watch to learn more.
January 6 Hearings: MorningLine
Dr. John Vile- Political Science Prof., MTSU
Posted at 1:01 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 14:01:50-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The January 6 hearings have begun. On today's MorningLine, we are joined by Dr. John Vile to recap what we learned on the first hearing, and what's to come. Be sure to watch to learn more.
