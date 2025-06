NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What is the significance of Juneteenth? What are some events going on around Nashville that celebrate Juneteenth?

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Willie “Big Fella” Simms, Founder of FELLAVISION and Juneteenth615 as well as Jeneene Blackman, Executive Director of the African American Cultural Alliance, to discuss Juneteenth and Juneteenth615.

Visit https://www.juneteenth615.com/ for more information.