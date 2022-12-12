Watch Now
Juvenile Life Sentences

David Raybin - Defense Attorney, Raybin & Weissman, P.C.
Posted at 11:32 AM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 12:32:22-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by defense attorney David Raybin from Raybin & Weissman, P.C. to discuss the Tennessee Supreme Court decision that juvenile life sentences are unconstitutional.

