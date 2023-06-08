Keep Alive Alive - Alive Hospice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Mary Falls, former board chair for Alive Hospice, and former Congressman Jim Cooper to discuss their efforts to keep Alive Hospice a non-profit.
