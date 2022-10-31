Watch Now
NewsChannel5 +MorningLine

Actions

Killer Queens Podcast

Tyrella Slemp and Tori Brothers - Hosts, Killer Queens Podcast
Nothing says "spooky" like a true crime story! This Halloween, Nick Beres is joined by Killer Queens podcast hosts and sisters Tyrella Slemp and Tori Brothers to discuss their show.
Posted at 9:43 AM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 10:43:52-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nothing says "spooky" like a true crime story! This Halloween, Nick Beres is joined by Killer Queens podcast hosts and sisters Tyrella Slemp and Tori Brothers to discuss their show.
For more information, visit the Killer Queens website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap