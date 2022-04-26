Legal Cases Latest: MorningLine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's MornigLine, Nick and Nick take a look at the latest legal cases and also discuss the sand your ground law and what it really means. Be sure to watch to learn more.
Posted at 12:32 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 13:32:39-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's MornigLine, Nick and Nick take a look at the latest legal cases and also discuss the sand your ground law and what it really means. Be sure to watch to learn more.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.