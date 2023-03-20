Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +MorningLine

Actions

Legislative Impact on Metro Council

Freddie O'Connell - District 19 Nashville Metro Council Member
On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by the District 19 Nashville Metro Council Member Freddie O'Connell to discuss the impact of the state legislature on metro council.
Posted at 12:59 PM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 13:59:00-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by the District 19 Nashville Metro Council Member Freddie O'Connell to discuss the impact of the state legislature on metro council.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap