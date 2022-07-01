Nashville has one, if not the biggest, 4th of July celebration in the country, and this year is no exception. On today's MorningLine, Nick is joined by Butch Spyridon, CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation, to talk about this year's event and learn some interesting facts that happen behind the scenes. Be sure to watch!
Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th: MorningLine
Butch Spyridon, CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation
Posted at 8:35 AM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 09:35:41-04
