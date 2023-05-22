Literacy Issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Morningline, Nick Beres is joined by Sonya Thomas, Executive Director of Nashville P.R.O.P.E.L. to talk about the documentary, The Truth about Reading as well as questions parents should be asking school administrators as this year's TCAP scores are coming out.
Posted at 10:02 AM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 11:02:31-04
