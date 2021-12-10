NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — No one should have to choose between bring food to the table or pay your bills; Metro Action Commission exist so those who are struggling don't have to make that hard choice. Today, we talk to Lisa McCrady with MAC, to learn more about the rental assistance program or other resources available to help you. Be sure to watch to learn more.
Local Agency Offers Offers Help With Rent & Utilities-MorningLine
Metro Action Commission
Posted at 7:06 AM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 08:06:16-05
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — No one should have to choose between bring food to the table or pay your bills; Metro Action Commission exist so those who are struggling don't have to make that hard choice. Today, we talk to Lisa McCrady with MAC, to learn more about the rental assistance program or other resources available to help you. Be sure to watch to learn more.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.