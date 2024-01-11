Maintaining Healthy Habits in 2024
Prev
Next
Did you make wellness goals for 2024? On this episode of MorningLine, Gerell Webb joins Nick Beres to discuss how to make your health, wellness and fitness goals stick in 2024.
Posted at 10:47 AM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 11:47:55-05
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Did you make wellness goals for 2024?
On this episode of MorningLine, Gerell Webb joins Nick Beres to discuss how to make your health, wellness and fitness goals stick in 2024.
For more information:
Gerell Webb's Website
Follow Gerell on Instagram
Follow Gerell on Facebook
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.