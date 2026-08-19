Malpractice attorney on drug mix-up at Nashville hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At least four people went to Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown in Nashville for joint replacement surgeries, and a drug mix-up led to things going horribly wrong in the operating room.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by board certified medical malpractice attorney, Clint Kelly of The Kelly Firm, to talk about the medication mix up at a Nashville hospital that left one person paralyzed.

Read Jennifer's report here

Have you been severely harmed by a medical provider?

Call The Kelly Firm at 615-800-0000 or visit kellyfirm.net to get a free case evaluation.

This episode is paid for by The Kelly Firm.