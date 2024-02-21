Mayor O'Connell's Capital Spending & Transit Plan
Prev
Next
On this episode of MorningLine, Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell joins Nick Beres to discuss his capitol spending plan and answer viewer questions about the city of Nashville.
Posted at 9:44 AM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 10:44:18-05
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell joins Nick Beres to discuss his capitol spending plan and answer viewer questions about the city of Nashville.
Click here to visit Nashville Responds
Click here to visit hubNashville
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.