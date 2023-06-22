Watch Now
Mayoral Debate Preview

There are 12 candidates to be Nashville's next mayor. Tonight at 6:30pm, eight of the candidates will be participating in a debate at Belmont. One of the moderators, David Plazas, the Opinion and Engagement for USA TODAY NETWORK – Tennessee and The Tennessean joins Nick Beres to talk about the candidates and what we can expect at tonight's debate.
