Mayoral Debate Preview

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There are 12 candidates to be Nashville's next mayor. Tonight at 6:30pm, eight of the candidates will be participating in a debate at Belmont. One of the moderators, David Plazas, the Opinion and Engagement for USA TODAY NETWORK – Tennessee and The Tennessean joins Nick Beres to talk about the candidates and what we can expect at tonight's debate.
Posted at 10:45 AM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 11:45:35-04
