Medical Malpractice April 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Attorney Clint Kelly of The Kelly Firm to discuss all things medical malpractice. This segment is sponsored by The Kelly Firm. For more information, call 615-800-0000 or visit their website.
Posted at 10:10 AM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 11:10:21-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Attorney Clint Kelly of The Kelly Firm to discuss all things medical malpractice. This segment is sponsored by The Kelly Firm. For more information, call 615-800-0000 or visit their website.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.