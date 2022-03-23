NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's MorningLine, we are joined by medical malpractice attorney Clint Kelly, who will give us his expert opinion on what's happening with former nurse RaDonda Vaught, who is on trial for the death of a patient in her care. We'll also take your calls and questions about your own experiences. Be sure to watch.
Medical Malpractice Cases: MorningLine
Clint Kelly- Medical Malpractice Attorney
Posted at 11:40 AM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 12:40:55-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's MorningLine, we are joined by medical malpractice attorney Clint Kelly, who will give us his expert opinion on what's happening with former nurse RaDonda Vaught, who is on trial for the death of a patient in her care. We'll also take your calls and questions about your own experiences. Be sure to watch.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.