Medical Malpractice December 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this segment of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by medical malpractice attorney Clint Kelly of The Kelly Firm. For more information, call The Kelly Firm at 615-800-0000 or visit their website. This segment is sponsored by The Kelly Firm.
Posted at 10:00 AM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 11:00:28-05
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this segment of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by medical malpractice attorney Clint Kelly of The Kelly Firm. For more information, call The Kelly Firm at 615-800-0000 or visit their website. This segment is sponsored by The Kelly Firm.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.