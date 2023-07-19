Medical Malpractice July 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The largest jury award in a medical malpractice case in Tennessee history was issued on Monday, July 17. Today on MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Clint Kelly, Medical Malpractice Attorney with The Kelly Firm to discuss the impact of this verdict.

This show is sponsored by The Kelly Firm. Call 615-800-0000 for more information.