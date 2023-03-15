Watch Now
Medical Malpractice March 2023

Clint Kelly - The Kelly Firm
Posted at 9:58 AM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 10:58:47-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by medical malpractice attorney Clint Kelly from The Kelly Firm to talk about medical malpractice, what it is, signs of it and what your rights are. This segment is sponsored by The Kelly Firm. For more information, call 615-800-0000.

