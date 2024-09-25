Medicare Annual Enrollment Changes for 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Medicare annual enrollment for 2025 begins October 15. What are the big changes for 2025?

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Christine Mather, Senior Medicare Counselor, and Jordan Conaway, Volunteer Coordinator, with the Greater Nashville Regional Council to discuss how they help people choose the right Medicare plan.

Learn more about GNRC's in-person counseling event and sign up for the November 1 event at www.gnrc.org/MedicareSignUp [gnrc.org] or call 615-862-8828

Statewide SHIP helpline for Medicare questions: 1-877-801-0044

A complete list of dates and locations for Medicare counseling can be found at GNRC.org/MedicareEvents.

General GNRC helpline for Aging and Disability Services: 615-255-1010