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Medicare Enrollment and Social Security- Making the Most of your Retirement

Barbara McGinnis from Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law and Estate Planning gives us information about Medicare and Social Security changes that could affect how you enroll for Medicare.
Barbara McGinnis, Attorney and Partner with Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law and Estate Planning is our guest.
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As adults start to age, navigating medical care becomes paramount to preserve one's estate. Barbara McGinnis, Attorney and Partner with Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law and Estate Planning informs us of changes with Medicare and Social Security which could have implications on this year's enrollment with Medicare.
Plus, McGinnis goes over 10 common mistakes when protecting your assets.

Link to Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law and Estate Planning
Phone: 615-824-2571
This program is paid for by Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law and Estate Planning.

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