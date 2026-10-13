Medicare Enrollment and Social Security- Making the Most of your Retirement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As adults start to age, navigating medical care becomes paramount to preserve one's estate. Barbara McGinnis, Attorney and Partner with Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law and Estate Planning informs us of changes with Medicare and Social Security which could have implications on this year's enrollment with Medicare.

Plus, McGinnis goes over 10 common mistakes when protecting your assets.

Link to Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law and Estate Planning

Phone: 615-824-2571

This program is paid for by Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law and Estate Planning.