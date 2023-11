NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Josh Hunter, a Public Benefits Specialist with Takacs McGinnis Elder Care Law to talk about Medicare.

Call 877-801-0044 to reach SHIP to get Medicare questions answered for free.

For more information about Takacs McGinnis, click here or call 615-824-2571.

This show is sponsored by Takacs McGinnis Elder Care Law.