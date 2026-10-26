Meet the New CEO of Nashville Rescue Mission

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For this MorningLine episode, host Nick Beres sits down with Stephanie Sewell, the new President and CEO of Nashville Rescue Mission, to discuss her journey to Nashville and her vision for one of the city's most recognizable nonprofit organizations.

Sewell shares her background serving people experiencing homelessness, reflects on transitioning from the Bay Area Rescue Mission to Middle Tennessee, and explains the challenges and opportunities she sees ahead.

The conversation also explores the wide range of services Nashville Rescue Mission provides, how the organization operates through community support rather than government funding, and its most pressing needs as demand continues to grow.

With Thanksgiving approaching, Sewell offers a look at what the holiday means at the Mission and how viewers can get involved to help make a difference for neighbors in need.

$3.11 provides a meal and more.

Nashville Rescue Mission

Website: NashvilleRescueMission.org

Phone #: 615-255-2475

This episode was paid for by the Nashville Rescue Mission.

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