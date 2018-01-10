Memory Loss and Alzheimer's

1:51 PM, Jan 10, 2018

Do you know someone who might be suffering from memory loss? Or concerns about a loved one forgetting things? Do you have a history of Alzheimer's in your family? On today's show we discuss a new study about cognitive medicine and some treatment options. DR. Paul Newhouse, Director for the Vanderbilt Center for Cognitive Medicine is our guest.

Do you know someone who might be suffering from memory loss? Or concerns about a loved one forgetting things? Do you have a history of Alzheimer's in your family? On today's show we discuss a new study about cognitive medicine and some treatment options. DR. Paul Newhouse, Director for the Vanderbilt Center for Cognitive Medicine is our guest.

Do you know someone who might be suffering from memory loss? Or concerns about a loved one forgetting things? Do you have a history of Alzheimer's in your family? On today's show we discuss a new study about cognitive medicine and some treatment options. DR. Paul Newhouse, Director for the Vanderbilt Center for Cognitive Medicine is our guest.

Do you know someone who might be suffering from memory loss? Or concerns about a loved one forgetting things? Do you have a history of Alzheimer's in your family? On today's show we discuss a new study about cognitive medicine and some treatment options. DR. Paul Newhouse, Director for the Vanderbilt Center for Cognitive Medicine is our guest.

Do you know someone who might be suffering from memory loss? Or concerns about a loved one forgetting things? Do you have a history of Alzheimer's in your family? On today's show we discuss a new study about memory loss, and some treatment options. Dr. Paul Newhouse, Director for the Vanderbilt Center for Cognitive Medicine is our guest.

For more information about the research visit:

mindstudy.org 

www.vumc.org 

Center for Cognitive Medicine Vanderbilt University[facebook.com] 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video