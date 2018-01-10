Memory Loss and Alzheimer's

Do you know someone who might be suffering from memory loss? Or concerns about a loved one forgetting things? Do you have a history of Alzheimer's in your family? On today's show we discuss a new study about memory loss, and some treatment options. Dr. Paul Newhouse, Director for the Vanderbilt Center for Cognitive Medicine is our guest.

For more information about the research visit:

mindstudy.org

www.vumc.org

Center for Cognitive Medicine Vanderbilt University[facebook.com]