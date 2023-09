NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The National Alliance on Mental Illness estimates that 1 in 6 youth have a mental health condition like anxiety or depression, but only half receive mental health services.

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by therapist and wellness consultant, Shelly O'Neal, to talk about mental health in children during back-to-school times.

