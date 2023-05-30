NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, host Hannah McDonald is joined by 2 members of the Nashville Metro Community Oversight Board, Alisha Haddock and Retired Judge Joe Brown. They discuss what the board does, the bill Governor Lee signed that dissolves the board and how they plan on moving forward.
Posted at 11:33 AM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 12:33:42-04
