Metro Council's Work to Provide More 'Safe Places'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Nashville Metro Council Vice Mayor Angie Henderson to discuss how the council is working to provide one 'Safe Place' within each district so that people have a secure location to go to during tornado warnings. Other topics include: missing middle housing and No Mow April.

Metro Nashville Safe Place Application Link

Click here to register for No Mow April