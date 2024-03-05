Metro Council's Work to Provide More 'Safe Places'
Prev
Next
On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Nashville Metro Council Vice Mayor Angie Henderson to discuss how the council is working to provide one 'Safe Place' within each district so that people have a secure location to go to during tornado warnings. Other topics include missing middle housing and no mow April.
Posted at 10:36 AM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 11:36:36-05
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Nashville Metro Council Vice Mayor Angie Henderson to discuss how the council is working to provide one 'Safe Place' within each district so that people have a secure location to go to during tornado warnings. Other topics include: missing middle housing and No Mow April.
Metro Nashville Safe Place Application Link
Click here to register for No Mow April
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.