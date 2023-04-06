Watch Now
Metro Nashville Council Update April 2023

Jim Shulman - Nashville Vice Mayor
On this episode of MorningLine, NIck Beres is joined by Metro Nashville Vice Mayor Jim Shulman to talk about the most recent metro Nashville council meeting and other topics around the city and state that effect the city of Nashville.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Metro Nashville Vice Mayor Jim Shulman to talk about the most recent Metro Nashville Council Meeting and other topics around the city and state that effect Nashville.

