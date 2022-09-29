Watch Now
Metro Nashville Health Department

Dr. Gill Wright, Chief Medical Director
On today's MorningLine, Nick Beres talks with Dr. Gill Wright, the Chief Medical Director of Health for Metro Nashville Public Health Department about the upcoming flu season and vaccines.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's MorningLine, Nick Beres talks with Dr. Gill Wright, the Chief Medical Director of Health for Metro Nashville Public Health Department about the upcoming flu season and vaccines. For more information visit the Metro Nashville Public Health Department's website or visit their facebook page.

