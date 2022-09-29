NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's MorningLine, Nick Beres talks with Dr. Gill Wright, the Chief Medical Director of Health for Metro Nashville Public Health Department about the upcoming flu season and vaccines. For more information visit the Metro Nashville Public Health Department's website or visit their facebook page.
Metro Nashville Health Department
Dr. Gill Wright, Chief Medical Director
Posted at 9:37 AM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 10:37:26-04
